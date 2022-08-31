Ladbrokes eyes new betting shop in Maidenhead High Street

Ladbrokes is looking to open a new betting shop in Maidenhead High Street as part of a shake-up of its venues in the town centre.

The gambling firm has lodged an application to take over the former Royal Bank of Scotland branch at 40-42 High Street which has been closed since August 2018.

If approved, the company is planning to close its stores at 45 Queen Street and 1 Providence Place and merge its shops under one roof.

It says both betting shops are ‘cramped’ and fail to provide the modern standards of accommodation expected by both customers and staff.

Proposals, submitted by planning firm Elias Topping, said: “The difficulties being faced by the retail sector in general in the current climate are well-documented and evidenced by the spate of closures of both large and small traders.

“The current proposal will enable the unit to be returned to beneficial use and contribute to the vitality and function of the town centre.”

The company said the plans will result in a drop in the number of betting shops in the town centre and give retailers a chance to move into its other units.

Windsor and Maidenhead council is yet to make a decision on the application.

Visit www.rbwm.gov.uk and search 22/02151/FULL to view the plans.