    • LIVE: A-level results day 2022 in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough

    Students at The Windsor Boys' School picking up their results

    Good morning, 

    It's that time of year again when A-level students will be opening up their exam results and finding out if they have done enough to secure a spot at their chosen universities. 

    We'll be bringing live reaction from schools across Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough throughout the morning.

    10.26am: Reporter Adrian Williams has hopped over to Windsor Girls' School. Students have spoken of the challenges faced studying in the coronavirus era.

    10.12am: Over in Slough, Arkapriya De of Upton Court Grammar School has secured at spot at Cambridge University after an impressive set of results.

    10.04am: Reporter Melissa Paulden has been speaking to students at Burnham Grammar School. Humza Hussain left the school in 2021 but has been teaching himself Further Maths at home to improve his chances of getting into a better university. He secured an A today. Dedication.

    9.48am: Results rolling in from Desborough College...

    9.37am: Students at The Windsor Boys' School doing their best boyband impression in this picture with reporter Adrian Williams. The school's headteacher praised students for their resilience having had no exam practice since GCSEs.

    9.22am: The 'Tiser and Express reporting team are making their way around schools in the area so get ready for a flurry of photos of students holding their results aloft. First up, it's Furze Platt head boy Stuart Johnstone who is hoping his results will set him on the path to joining the Metropolitan Police.

    9.17am: Heading off to university can be a daunting prospect. We've compiled a list of some of the key things to remember on your packing list if you're making the big move.

