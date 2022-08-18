You've got into university: what next?

Going to university is an exciting experience, but you need to ensure you are prepared.

Before you start, check that you have everything you need both for your halls (or other residence) and for your course.

Check information from your university about what you can and can't take to your accommodation (e.g. mini-fridges, kettles, etc).

It is also worth connecting with your university on social media if you haven't already. It's also a handy way to get important updates and news ahead of freshers week.

Make sure you've:

sorted out your health and medical supplies

double check you are financially prepared for the common start-of-term expenses

Before your pack:

Aim to travel light. You're moving into a small room with very limited cupboard space – and you'll be moving out again in June.

You don’t need to splash out on expensive items.

Before you pack or buy anything, make sure you've checked what the university will be providing.

Packing list:

Bedroom

-Bedding, decorations (e.g. lamp, bin), alarm clock

-Clothing

-Everyday clothing, gym wear, swimwear, towels, accessories (e.g. purse/wallet, bags etc.)

Personal care

-Bathroom items, washing items (e.g. fabric conditioner), first aid items.

Stationery

-Some students recommend taking only the bare minimum, and then buying the rest as and when you need it after you've settled in.

Important documents

-Passport, driving licence, national insurance number, any documents related to your place at the university, e.g. finance or accommodation.

Electrical items

-Laptop, charger, printer, phone, headphones, extension lead.

Kitchen

-Appliances, cookware, storage, tableware, basic ingredients, bin bags. It's also worth doing a big food shop before you go to make sure you've got enough supplies to last you the first few days.

UCAS has also provided a handy list detailing everything you need to take to university here.

Best of luck and enjoy the experience!