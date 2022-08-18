In pictures: A-level results day 2022 in Maidenhead

05:12PM, Thursday 18 August 2022
Our photographers have been out today in Maidenhead and Burnham catching youngsters' reactions to their A-level results.
Here are some of our best shots for 2022.
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Liquid Leisure Windsor has been banned from reopening by the council following the death of an 11-year-old girl at the Datchet water park.
The body of a man has been found in the River Thames at Windsor following searches.
Liquid Leisure Windsor has issued a statement following the death of an 11-year-old girl at the water park on Saturday afternoon.