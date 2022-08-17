New bar and club featuring retro games to open in Maidenhead

A new late-night bar and club featuring an arcade and light-up dance floor will be arriving in Maidenhead later this year.

Opening in October, the venue will take over the former Bar 38 and Mojitos unit at 50-54 King Street.

It will be run by Toby Denney, owner of the Off The Tap pub in High Street, who said he was looking forward to expanding his business venture into nearby parts of town.

Toby told the Advertiser that further details about the bar, including confirmation of its name, will be announced soon.

The new venue will be home to entertainment including retro arcade games, a light-up dance floor, pool, ping pong, air hockey and booths with vintage and modern consoles.

Food on offer will have an American and Mexican theme, with two bars – one downstairs and another upstairs – serving drinks including cocktails.

Toby said that sport will not be shown straight away but this would be something he could bring to the bar in time for the next football season.

Off The Tap, located just down the road, will be staying where it is and will run alongside Toby’s new bar, which will be independent.

In June last year, Toby said that Off The Tap was on the hunt for a new town centre location following unsuccessful discussions to continue a lease at its existing site.

Speaking this week, he confirmed that these lease issues had been resolved with the landlord and the popular pub would be staying in High Street for at least the next five years.

The opening of his new venue will add to the imminent arrival of Masters, an e-sports and wine bar set to throw open its doors at the nearby Watermark development next to Maidenhead Waterways.

Speaking to the Advertiser, Toby said it was an exciting time to be expanding his portfolio in the town, with The Landing development progressing just a stone’s throw from his new bar, which is hoped to bring thousands of new residents and visitors to this area of Maidenhead.

“We have taken it [the former Mojitos unit] on, we’re going to revamp it and are hoping to be open some time in October,” said Toby. “It will continue as a late-night venue.

“It is going to have a variety of old and vintage arcade games, air hockey, pool tables and a light-up LED dancefloor.

“We will have consoles from the 1980s up to the modern day.”

Toby said that some people are not fans of ‘dark nightclubs’ and wanted his venue to bring a happier and colourful atmosphere.

“We are going for a fun, bright, happy kind of vibe with the gaming giving a social aspect to a nightclub,” said Toby.

“We were supposed to be in about four months ago but we have had a lot of delays so it is great to be in there and getting to work.”

Toby was hoping that the top end of Maidenhead will be ‘buzzing’ by the end of this year as developments come forward and new venues such as his start to open.

“We are all locals and we have always wanted to expand and provide more options in Maidenhead,” he said.