More details revealed on future of former Maidenhead nightclub building

More details have been revealed concerning the future of a former Maidenhead nightclub building.

Mojitos, in Grenfell Island, has been boarded up and padlocked with signs on the door indicating that an attempt to enter the premises will amount to a criminal offence.

Pub retailer and brewer Greene King are tenants of the site, with the unit sublet to a company called Archers Entertainment Limited.

The venue has previously been home to other hospitality venues including Bar 38 and Ivory Lounge.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for Greene King did not confirm whether the building would be taken over by another food and drink venue.

“We are disappointed that Bar 38 [Mojitos] has finished trading. The site will be handed back over to the landlords in August and will no longer be a licensed Greene King premises,” the spokeswoman said.

Mojitos was one of the final nightclubs to open after lockdown restrictions ended in November last year after it closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.