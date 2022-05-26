Wine, tapas and e-sports bar to open in Maidenhead

Maidenhead is set to welcome a new wine, tapas and e-sports bar later this summer at a new public square in the town centre.

Masters will open next to the Anytime Fitness gym on Friday, July 1 at the Watermark development on the banks of Maidenhead Waterways, being built by developer Countryside.

Co-owner Vithesh Sakthivel said that the new venue will be ‘versatile’ and offer a sit-down restaurant area serving grilled food, as well as a bar offering light snacks and a selection of wine.

A separate room will offer a video games area for e-sports enthusiasts, with tournaments also planned outside the restaurant. E-sports are multiplayer video games, such as the FIFA franchise, played competitively for spectators, typically by professional gamers.

“It is something different,” said Vithesh. “The market [hospitality] is very competitive and we need to attract all the people possible. They can come and play [games], they can come for food, and you have the wine bar.”

Vitesh added that food on offer will include healthy options such as salads and green smoothies, due to Masters’ close proximity to the gym next door. It will also offer tapas platters and focus on grilled food.

He said that he chose Maidenhead because of its ongoing redevelopment, which is set to bring a plethora of new flats, offices and businesses to the town centre.

“When we were looking around we needed the right space,” said Vithesh.

“We needed a keen crowd around it. You have got the [football] stadium and the railway station nearby, as well as the library and the council offices.”

Vithesh and his business partners plan to open Masters later this summer at a time he hopes will be popular, with many preparing for the holidays and better weather for al fresco dining.

The business is not a chain and Maidenhead will be the first town to house a Masters restaurant, although Vithesh does have a keen background in wine.

“It is super exciting – the demand is there,” he added.

Anytime Fitness – Maidenhead’s first 24 hour gym – was officially opened by the town’s MP Theresa May at a ceremony earlier this month, while craft brewery A Hoppy Place will also open at the development later this year in Park Street.