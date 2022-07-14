Royal Borough apologises after A308 drop-in session confusion

The Royal Borough has apologised after residents were mistakenly sent to the wrong address for an A308 drop-in session.

Residents took to social media after they were told to go to the former site of the Maidenhead Community Centre in York Road on Thursday, July 7.

However, on arrival, there was no sign of a drop-in session, and the deserted building had been mistakenly posted as the address for the new location of the community centre in Marlow Road.

The council will now hold an additional session on Monday (July 18), and has apologised to residents.

A council spokesperson said: “The information provided on the consultation website for the A308 drop-in session on Thursday evening unfortunately listed the former address of Maidenhead Community Centre in York Road, rather than its new home at 4 Marlow Road.

“We apologise for the error and to those residents affected who attended York Road hoping to join the session.

“To ensure people have the opportunity to find out more about the options to improve the Maidenhead and West section of the road, an additional session will be held at Maidenhead Community Centre, 4 Marlow Road, Maidenhead, on Monday, July 18, from 6pm to 7.30pm.”

