A308 report on the wrong track, Bray people fear

Bray villagers expressed frustration at a perceived lack of joined-up thinking by the council at a drop-in to discuss the A308 last week.

The Royal Borough is currently consulting on solutions for the major road which runs through Maidenhead, Bray and Windsor.

This follows the publication of the A308 corridor study, which evaluates the traffic impacts of the stretch between Bisham Roundabout and the M25.

Overall, the council identified 42 locations in need of attention and is investigating 21 of those.

Between June 28 to July 13, the Borough scheduled four drop-in sessions for residents to look at some of the problems and suggested solutions.

At the drop in at Braywick Leisure Centre on Tuesday, July 5, residents looked at the suggestions for Bray.

But visitors raised concerns that ‘a huge group’ of residents wouldn’t be heard because the survey and information is based online – and some felt this qualified as ‘discrimination’.

Overall the drop-in fetched criticism from visitors who felt the true problems with the A308 were not being acknowledged or addressed.

One of the major concerns to come out of the A308 corridor study was that new development – such as Bray Studios and the plans for land next to Thames Hospice – would make traffic worse on the A308.

Bray Parish Council member Ken Elvin noted that only so much can be done by developers to mitigate impacts on the A308 in their planning proposals.

“The developers can’t sort out any more than the land they’re developing,” he said.

“The only [body] that can do that is the highways authority, and that’s RBWM. What seems to be lacking is a strategic view.”

These concerns – that the planning team and highways team were not necessarily in sync – were echoed by others.

A spokesman for the Royal Borough said: “Highways is a key planning consideration, so there is routine liaison as a matter of course. All planning applications are considered on their individual merits in line with planning policy.”

The spokesman added that the borough has promoted the consultation through a number of non-digital means, including press releases for newspaper publication and posters shared with venues, parish councils and councillors.

“Ensuring the consultation is accessible is a key priority,” the spokesman said.

“For those without online access, public access computers are available in libraries. Library staff are trained and happy to assist those who need help to use computers.

“Alternatively, written responses can also be sent to Tim Golabek, Service Lead – Transport and Infrastructure, Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, Town Hall, St Ives Road, Maidenhead, SL6 1RF.”

The public consultation continues until Sunday, July 31. To take part in the consultation, visit rbwmtogether.rbwm.gov.uk/hub-page/a308public

Proposed improvements and surveys are separated into areas: Bray, Maidenhead & West, Southeast Windsor & Old Windsor and Dedworth & Windsor.

The Borough has also apologised for mistakenly sending residents to the wrong address for one of its drop-ins.

An additional drop-in date has been scheduled for Maidenhead Community Centre, 4 Marlow Road, Maidenhead on Monday, July 18, 6-7.30pm.