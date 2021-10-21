The Landing developers agree £155million deal to start first phase of project

The developers in charge of bringing forward The Landing regeneration project in Maidenhead have agreed a £155million deal to begin the first phase of construction.

HUB and Smedvig have combined with build-to-rent operator Get Living to forward fund the beginning of the scheme, which was approved by a planning panel back in 2018.

The deal enables the delivery of 429 homes and 23,000sqft of ground floor retail, as well as car parking and public realm on the 3.5-acre site in Maidenhead town centre.

Construction will start on site 'immediately', developers say, with work expected to complete fully in late 2024.

This date is a delayed one compared with previous targets - in 2019, the Royal Borough said via its website that it expected works to be complete by 2023.

The project has also been hit with delays and question marks have risen over the future of the build, with disputes between landowners and developers forcing a public inquiry to take place earlier this year, which was eventually cut short.

But the presence of construction vehicles on the site two weeks ago raised hopes that the project may be finally moving in the right direction.

The Landing will also deliver 104,000sqft of office space and 15,000 sqft of ground floor retail and leisure in two further phases.

A garden square including landscaping, trees and seating areas will create a 'green destination' within the scheme.

Damien Sharkey, managing director at HUB, said: “This is a landmark deal for HUB, being both our ninth forward funding deal and our largest to date.

"The scheme we will now deliver is particularly important for Maidenhead, being on a pivotal site for the town and based on designs developed through extremely close consultation with the local community, as well as strong collaboration and support from the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead.

"Working alongside Get Living strengthens the development even further, by bringing one of the most experienced and exciting operators in the UK to Maidenhead.

"We are very excited to now start construction on this fantastic new place that will bring beautifully-designed, well-connected homes, employment opportunities and community facilities to the town centre.”

Rick de Blaby, CEO of Get Living, added: “This is a momentous deal for Get Living, being our seventh neighbourhood of large scale, but this time in a regional town rather than London or one of the UK’s large cities.

"In HUB, we have one of the UK’s most professional, innovative and enterprising developers whose vision for The Landing can now be realised.

"It is our responsibility, as long-term owners and custodians, to ensure we provide a place for people not just to call home and put down roots, but to create the stage for the community to build and thrive, just as HUB’s team and the council have envisioned.”

Councillor David Coppinger (Con, Bray), the council's cabinet member for planning and Maidenhead, said: “We have worked closely with developer HUB to bring forward The Landing.

"The next exciting piece in our regeneration ambitions for Maidenhead town centre, providing new homes, jobs and facilities that will enhance the vibrancy of the town centre, help to support further major investment in the Royal Borough and greatly benefit the whole community.

"With the very welcome news that the major capital investment is now in place for phase one of the scheme, I look forward to seeing this much-anticipated and much-needed redevelopment rising above the hoardings.”

The imminent start of construction also spells the end of the temporary short stay car park on the corner of Queen Street, King Street and Broadway.

The council announced yesterday that this would be shutting from October 31.