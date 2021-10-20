The Landing car park will close at the end of the month

The temporary car park at The Landing, off Queen Street, will close on Sunday, October 31.

This is to enable the next stage of town centre regeneration, known as The Landing.

Developer HUB is planning to complete a total of 123 flats on the site by the end of 2023, with a further 306 due within the following year.

Two weeks ago, construction vehicles were spotted on the site – after work was halted for some time.

The project has had to overcome various hurdles since a planning application was approved back in 2018. The build is unlikely to be completed before 2025.

The site was ‘always intended’ to become part of the wider redevelopment scheme but was being used to provide a few extra short stay spaces for the town centre while there was no construction activity.

Cllr David Cannon, cabinet member for parking, said:

“With mechanical diggers now on-site, developer HUB has asked for the site to be vacated, heralding the start of construction on this much-needed scheme and major investment for the borough.

“Motorists are still welcome to use the other existing car parks in Maidenhead, including Grove Road and West Street, which together have sufficient available spaces for additional vehicles.”