Activity stirring on The Landing site ahead of major build

Following months of inactivity on one of Maidenhead's major regeneration sites, a developer has begun preparing the area ahead of a key development project in the town.

Construction vehicles were spotted by residents on the site of The Landing last week, a scheme which will bring 431 new homes as well as office and retail space.

Work - being led by developer HUB - has been halted for some time since demolition was completed, with the land on the corner of Broadway and Queen Street remaining empty as question marks rose over when construction is starting.

Last month, long-overdue commencement of works on The Landing took another step closer to fruition after a phasing scheme was submitted to the Royal Borough.

HUB must submit a phasing scheme by law before works can begin. The document outlines an approximate timetable for the delivery of the site and must be approved by the council.

A total of 123 flats are set to be completed by the end of 2023, with a further 306 due within the following year - but the development is unlikely to be completed before 2025.

The Advertiser understands that the presence of the construction vehicles on the site are due to HUB preparing the area for construction, which is said to be 'starting soon'.

A spokeswoman added that the developer will 'keep the community updated' on the details of the construction programme.

The project has had to overcome various hurdles since a planning application was approved back in 2018.

In July this year, a public inquiry into compensation for some remaining landowners on the site was cut short, while the following month - after the inquiry gave the go-ahead for the project - HUB said that construction would be starting 'this summer'.

This area of Maidenhead is set to undergo the biggest change amid the town's mass regeneration.

Nearby, the Nicholsons Centre is still on course to be torn down and replaced with a new shopping complex as well as offices and flats following the approval of plans in March, with the council keen to speed up the build.