Major Maidenhead development targets completion by 2025

The long-overdue commencement of works on The Landing has taken one step closer to fruition after a phasing scheme was submitted to the Royal Borough.

123 flats are set to be completed by the end of 2023, with a further 306 due within the following year, although the development is unlikely to be completed before 2025.

Legally, developer HUB must submit a phasing scheme before works can begin. The document outlines an approximate timetable for the delivery of the site and must be approved by RBWM before development can start.

Furthermore, it provides details and a description of car parking spaces within the development, highway routes in and out of the site as well as pedestrian access into and through the development.

The Landing is due to be completed in three ‘phases’, the first of which is split into four sub-categories.

Phase 1A, which has a ‘target practical completion’ of 2023, will see 123 flats built in ‘Building A’ with access from King Street.

Three commercial units will also be constructed during this time, 22 car parking spaces at mezzanine level will be available, and work will also begin on highways and public spaces.

The rest of phase 1 has a targeted date of completion of September 2024, providing a total of 429 homes – all of which will be flats – and 186 car parking spaces on site.

Phases 2 and 3 will consist of the completion of buildings ‘C’ and ‘F’ respectively. These buildings, at the south of The Landing, will consist of office and ground-floor retail space.

Development is not expected to be finished until 2025, meaning completion of the long-awaited project is already two years delayed before construction has even begun.

In 2019, the Royal Borough said via its website that it expected the works to be complete by Q1 2023.

Earlier this year, it was heard that construction was due to commence in ‘this summer’ following a shorter than expected public inquiry into the project.

