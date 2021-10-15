SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Desborough College to instigate COVID-19 'circuit breaker'

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk
    Dedworth College student tests positive for COVID-19

    Desborough College is to return to remote learning before the start of half-term break as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the school.

    An email sent out to parents, seen by the Advertiser, confirmed the school would be delivering lessons remotely on Friday, October 22, creating a ’10-day circuit breaker’ over the half-term break.

    It said: “As you are aware, we are experiencing a rise in COVID cases amongst students and staff. 

    “In order to create a 10-day circuit breaker, we will be delivering lessons remotely on Friday. 

    “Students will be required to log on to tutor time and each lesson as indicated on their timetable where learning will be directed.”

    The school has been contacted for further comment. 

    Maidenhead

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved