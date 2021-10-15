Desborough College to instigate COVID-19 'circuit breaker'

Desborough College is to return to remote learning before the start of half-term break as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the school.

An email sent out to parents, seen by the Advertiser, confirmed the school would be delivering lessons remotely on Friday, October 22, creating a ’10-day circuit breaker’ over the half-term break.

It said: “As you are aware, we are experiencing a rise in COVID cases amongst students and staff.

“In order to create a 10-day circuit breaker, we will be delivering lessons remotely on Friday.

“Students will be required to log on to tutor time and each lesson as indicated on their timetable where learning will be directed.”

The school has been contacted for further comment.