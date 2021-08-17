Revised plans for 80 homes in Maidenhead recommended for rejection

Plans to build 80 homes in Maidenhead are set to be discussed by councillors at a meeting tomorrow (Wednesday) - but planning officers have urged members to reject the proposals over open space and affordable housing fears.

The Windsor and Maidenhead council's planning committee are due to meet at Maidenhead Town Hall at 7pm to discuss the plans earmarked for Ray Mill Road East.

The applicant - known as 'T Bingham' - wants to construct 16 one-bedroom, 19 two-bedroom, 17 three-bedroom and 28 four-bedroom homes, along with bin storage, landscaping and parking, a new access route from Ray Mill Road East, and public open space.

Plans would include a combination of detached, semi-detached and terraced homes, as well as flats. There would also be 161 car parking spaces, and 32 spots for bicycles.

Previous plans for the site were rejected in February 2020. They were then revised and resubmitted in January.

Despite planning officers praising the scheme for its potential economic benefits, officers have recommended councillors reject the plans due to concerns over whether legal agreements for affordable housing and open space can be provided.

Fears have also been raised over flooding, and the impact on nearby Burnham Beeches.

"In the absence of a legal agreement the proposed development fails to secure a satisfactory level of affordable housing," the planning officer report states.

The council requires developers to offer 30 per cent affordable homes as part of major development plans, and this scheme proposes more than this, however the lack of a legal agreement appears to have damaged the developer's chances of getting the plans through.

Also set to be discussed at the meeting are outline plans to build 10 new flats above Poundstretcher in Maidenhead High Street.

Proposals from developer Sorbon Estates - the commercial arm for the Shanly Group - were submitted in January.

The application is for outline consent to convert the first floor, and new second and third floors, to create the flats, with associated works to the ground floor.

If approved, the application would only cover access, appearance, layout and scale of the project. Further aspects would be determined in a further application.

Separate outline plans for 12 flats at this location were approved in July 2020. This updated application has seen a redesign to the rear and eastern elevations, as well as two fewer flats.

To watch the meeting live, visit the RBWM YouTube channel.