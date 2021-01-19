Plans for new flats above Poundstretcher in Maidenhead High Street

Plans to build 10 new flats in Maidenhead High Street have been submitted to the council.

An outline application to build six one-bed flats and four two-bed flats above the disused shop, at 33 High Street, has been submitted to the planning authority.

The application is the second submitted for the site by developer Sorbon Estates, commercial arm for the Shanly Group.

In February 2020, the council rejected ‘visually overbearing’ plans to build 10 flats on the site, part-converting the first floor and building new second and third floors.

But a panel then approved new plans to build 12 flats on the site in July.

The updated application also seeks to build two new floors, but has seen a redesign to the rear and eastern elevations, as well as two fewer flats.

No car parking spaces or communal garden areas are included in the plans. No affordable housing is proposed.

If approved, the outline application would only cover access, appearance, layout and scale of the project. Further aspects would be determined in a further application.

The design and access statement says: “This proposal would bring much-needed housing to the borough in which smaller units are proposed to provide a type of housing that is considered more beneficial in town centre locations than larger dwellings.

“Given the location, and the presumption in favour of reducing emissions and encouraging the use of sustainable transport, the proposal is for a car-free scheme.

“This approach is one that the council have considered acceptable elsewhere within the town centre and in this instance, it would help to reduce emissions and promote the use of more sustainable modes of transport.

Responding to the application, Anne Chalmers, Thames Valley Police’s crime prevention design advisor for Berkshire, said: “I consider some aspects of the design and layout to be problematic in crime prevention design terms and therefore feel that the development may not meet the requirements of The National Planning Policy Framework 2018, Section 12.

“Given the town centre location, the security and safeguarding of future residents must be given careful consideration.”

Ms Chalmers stated that details of the access control system should be included in the application, and advised that live audio and visual communication between residents and visitors be installed, and that tradesman’s buttons should not be included.

To view the application in full visit publicaccess.rbwm.gov.uk/online-applications/ and use reference 20/03497/OUT