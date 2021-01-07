Rejected plans for 80-home Maidenhead development resubmitted to council

Plans to build 80 new homes in Maidenhead that were previously turned down by councillors have been revised and resubmitted to the council.

The application to build a new housing development on open land in Ray Mill Road East has been modified after it was rejected by councillors on the Maidenhead Development Management Panel in February last year.

At the time, councillors stated that the plans had ‘many pluses’, but the panel voted them down over concerns about flood risk, heeding warnings from the Environment Agency.

In December, a new application was submitted by developer Cala Homes to be considered by the council.

The new plans include 16 one-bedroom flats and another 16 two-bedroom flats, along with 17 three-bed and 28 four-bed houses.

154 car parking spaces are included in the plans, and 38 affordable homes are also proposed.

The latest planning documents state that the homes on the site are raised above the ground, protecting them from a ‘one in 100 year’ flood event, also taking climate change into account.

It states: “The housing needs of the area cannot be met without development in areas of flood risk.

“Substantial community benefits arise from the proposals that in part cannot be delivered other than through this development.

“The proposal has been carefully designed and laid out to ensure that the new homes remain safe for the lifetime of the development.”

Neighbours have been notified and asked to give their comments.

To see the planning application in full, visit publicaccess.rbwm.gov.uk/online-applications/ and use reference 20/03450