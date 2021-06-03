Tributes to River Thames victim who put his ‘heart and soul’ into rugby

Maidenhead Rugby Club has paid tribute to the victim of Monday’s River Thames tragedy who ‘put his heart and soul’ into representing his team.

The body of Jordan Veira was pulled from the river after the teenager disappeared beneath the water between Bourne End and Cookham at about 3pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

Tributes have now been paid by his coaches at Maids under 16s who oversaw his progress from a rookie to an invaluable member of the team in just a few seasons.

Coach Lee Myall said: “He was very much new to rugby and really embraced his team and was extremely well liked, particularly for his great sense of humour and comedic value.

“He always had huge respect for us as a group of coaches and for the club and I do know that it (rugby) started to become a much more important part of his life.

“Its hit us as a group hugely hard, he was fantastic.”

The Furze Platt Senior School student played as part of the side’s back row and his coach joked he had a habit of being ‘infectiously late’ but would always turn up with a huge smile.

He added: “I remember fondly putting him at full-back one time when we were struggling for numbers for once.

“He laughed at me but he said ‘I’ll give it absolutely the best I can’ and he certainly did that.

“The wonderful thing about Jordan and our team was he was new to rugby but the respect he’d gained from the lads was huge because he put his heart and soul into it.

“I’m sure rugby would have been part of his life for the rest of his life.”

Lee added the club is ‘rallying round’ Jordan’s teammates and tributes are expected to be paid before Maidenhead’s First Team fixture this Saturday.