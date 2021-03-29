Top 50 gastropubs: Local pubs that made the list

Four pubs in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead and Marlow have been named on a prestigious list of the top 50 gastropubs in the UK.

The Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropub Awards 2021 are voted for by culinary experts and were revealed on Friday evening.

To ensure that each region in the UK has an equal opportunity, voters are broken down into six geographical regions, with an equal number of votes collected in each.

Included in the Top 50 is The Crown, in Burchetts Green, which came out in 17th place. The pub made its debut on the list in 2016 and has also won a Michelin-star for its food, inspired by owner Simon Bonwick.

"The small bar at the Crown is usually filled with local drinkers, but go through and you’ll find two intimate dining rooms where you can treat your taste buds with dishes made from ingredients sourced from the UK and France," the awards state on the website.

The Beehive, based in Waltham Road, White Waltham, was awarded 11th place.

It is described as 'a true labour of love', which is 'equally ideal for a long, sun-drenched afternoon lounge in the garden as it is for a cosy, boozy winter night nestled in its traditional bar'.

In Marlow, two Tom Kerridge-owned gastropubs made the list, with The Coach finishing 9th, and The Hand and Flowers 7th.

The former is called a 'force to be reckoned with' by the award organisers, which is 'often filled with Marlow residents enjoying a pint or watching sports'.

The latter is described as a 'proper pub with proper food'.

Also on the list, The Dew Drop Inn, based in Hurley, finished 88th out of 100.

Kent establishment The Sportsman finished top of the pile.

Pubs are due to reopen for outdoor customers only from Monday, April 12, as part of the Government's roadmap out of lockdown.

They will not be able to serve people indoors until at least Monday, May 17.