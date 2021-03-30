Find out what Maidenhead pubs are reopening on April 12

Pubs will be allowed to reopen outside beer gardens from April 12. Here are all the pubs reopening in Maidenhead. If we have missed a pub off the list please email gracew@baylismedia.co.uk

The Bear, High Street Maidenhead

The pub will be able to serve punters food and drink in its patio area from April 12.

Customers will not be required to order a substantial meal with alcoholic drinks but table service will remain in place.

JD Wetherspoon said its venues will be open from 9am to 9pm Sunday to Thursday and 9am to 10pm Friday to Saturday.

Pubs will not be operating with a booking system.

People will be able to order and pay through the pub chain’s app.

Bar staff will also be taking orders at tables for those without the app.

Jolly Farmer, Cookham Dean

The garden will be open for punters. The pub has said the children's playground will remain closed.

The pub wrote on Facebook: "Looking forward to seeing all of our customers on 12th April in our beautiful garden!"

The Belgian Arms, Holyport

Scandinavian style dining is well and truly in this springtime. Our dining terrace is ready and waiting for you. From... Posted by The Belgian Arms, Holyport on Thursday, 18 March 2021

The pub will be reopening on Sunday, April 12 with its Sunday roast menu back the following day.

The Barley Mow, Cox Green

The pub will be reopening its garden. Punters do not need to book as the pub will be operating a 'first come, first served' policy, although the pub told the 'Tiser it didn't see this being an issue as the garden is big.

So Boris has said we can hopefully welcome you back to our outside areas with no restrictions on time or essential food... Posted by The Barley Mow on Monday, 22 February 2021

The Pinkneys Arms, Pinkneys Green

Our garden awaits to welcome you from Monday 12th April 2021! We will be opening daily from 12-9, serving food... Posted by The Pinkneys Arms on Monday, 22 February 2021

The pub will be open daily from 12-9 serving food and offering table service. An updated booking service will be available nearer the time.

The Lord Grenfell, Maidenhead

The pub in Oldfield Road is now taking bookings. Up to six people will be able to meet in the 'weather-proofed' garden.

WOOHOO! Looks like we have a date at long last… Now taking bookings in the garden for 12th April onwards! We’re super... Posted by The Lord Grenfell - Maidenhead on Thursday, 25 February 2021

The Boathouse at Boulters Lock

The venue was refurbished last March and is ready to open on April 12.

Not long until we can eagerly welcome you into our outdoor spaces, rain or shine we will be here to serve you the good stuff! 17 days and counting... Posted by The Boathouse at Boulters Lock on Friday, 26 March 2021

The Boundary Arms, Pinkneys Green

The pub in Pinkneys Road will be opening its beer garden but it will be covered ready for 'rain or shine'. It will be table service only and entrance to the garden will be through the garden gate only.

It will be open Monday to Friday 1-8pm and Saturday and Sunday, 12-8pm - though the opening times are 'likely to change in May'.

It's Facebook page says: "We have had long conversations behind the scenes on this reopening and have to adhere to the rules & regs. We have to think of the safety to our staff and you, the customers. Anyone not adhering to rules will be asked to leave."

The Windsor Castle, Bath Road

The pub will be opening its beer garden from 12-3pm and 5-11pm from April 12.

3 days of glorious sunshine and to finally be able to go and see family and friends outdoors is bliss We hope you all... Posted by The Windsor Castle - Maidenhead on Monday, 29 March 2021

Off The Tap, Maidenhead High Street

The High Street pub will be reopening with limited hours.