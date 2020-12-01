Furze Platt festive trail 'to bring Christmas magic'

Some festive cheer will be making its way to Furze Platt this month, raising funds for two schools in the area.

The Furze Platt Schools Association (FPSA) is organising a Christmas Lights Trail in aid of Furze Platt Infant and Junior Schools in Oaken Grove, Maidenhead, running from Monday, December 7 to Sunday, December 13.

The trail has been made possible by families putting themselves forward to decorate the outside of their houses, and the FPSA would now like people in the community to enjoy the creations.

Trail maps can be purchased for £3 from The Tuk Shop (based within Oaken Grove Park in Mulberry Walk), Palmieri's, in Furze Platt Road, or Saints Cafe, in St Marks Road.

All the money raised goes to the schools, while the trail maps have been donated by printing firm Printique.

Each map will guide people around more than 60 houses in the Furze Platt area. There is also a festive activity sheet included for participants to complete, which gives them the chance to nominate a favourite decorated house.

The winning house will win prizes donated by Waitrose Maidenhead; the team at Italian Continental; Belazu and Gusbourne Wines.

Mike Wallace, executive headteacher of both schools, said: "All of us at Furze Platt Primary Federation are incredibly thankful to our FPSA for organising the Christmas Trail.

"The children are so keen to get started and explore the trail around our local area. It will bring a touch of Christmas magic and happiness to all that take part."