Royal Borough restaurants extending Eat Out to Help Out deal in September

Diners have been enjoying 50 per cent off food on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesdays during August thanks to a Government scheme.

Despite the official Eat Out to Help Out deal ending yesterday (Monday), some restaurants have decided to continue offering up to 50 per cent off during September at their own expense.

Here are some of the restaurants that will be offering discounts in Windsor and Maidenhead. If we have missed you off please email gracew@baylismedia.co.uk

Toby Carvery in Maidenhead and Old Windsor

The chain will be offering 50 per cent off mains from Monday to Wednesday until September 9 for up to six people.

Vouchers for the deal can be downloaded via the app.

Bills restaurant and bar, Windsor

The restaurant at Royal Windsor Station will be offering up to 50 per cent off its new set menu. The offer will be on Monday to Wednesday from 11.30am for all of September. Some of the items include truffle risotto, steak and sea bass.

Harvester - The Windsor Lad, Clewer

Harvester will be offering 50 per cent off mains from Monday to Wednesday until September 9. The deal is vaild for up to six people. A voucher can be downloaded via the app.

The Royal Foresters, Ascot

The Oakman Inns pub will be extending the scheme for the whole of September.

It will offer 50 per cent off (up to a maximum of £10 per person) all food and soft drinks consumed on the premises on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays – including breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner.

Pizza Hut, Maidenhead

The pizza chain will be offering two for one mains from September 7, Monday to Wednesday.

The Crown Inn, Farnham

The pub will offering 50 per cent off its two course £20 menu Monday to Wednesday throughout September. Booking is essential.

All Bar One, Windsor

The bar at Royal Windsor Station will be offering 50 per cent off food and soft drinks until September 9 from Monday to Wednesday. People will be able to enjoy up to £10 off per person.

The Bear, Maidenhead and The King and Castle, Windsor

Pub operator JD Wetherspoon is launching its ‘Stay Out To Help Out’ scheme on Tuesday September 1.

The scheme will see prices on a range of meals and drinks reduced from Monday to Wednesday until Wednesday November 11 at Wetherspoon pubs in the UK.

The Winning Post, Winkfield

The pub will offer 50 per cent off any main meal from Monday to Wednesday until September 9. Book your table in advance and give this code to the server: UPGWRNSW

If any more local restaurants are extending the Eat Out scheme email gracew@baylismedia.co.uk