East Berkshire and South Bucks figures recognised in New Year's Honours list 2019

Famous faces and community figures from East Berkshire and South Bucks have been recognised in the New Year's Honours.

Actress Wendy Craig, from Cookham, will receive a CBE for her services to drama and charity. The BAFTA-winning actress helped form the team which pushed for the opening of Cookham day centre Elizabeth House. She was president of Elizabeth House for more than 25 years before stepping down in 2014.

She had previously built a career in TV, with roles in The Royal, Butterflies and Not in Front of the Children, for which she was awarded a BAFTA in 1969.

Former Royal Borough councillor Judith Diment, from Maidenhead, is given an MBE for services to charity. Since retiring she has volunteered for both local and international charities, focusing her efforts on ending polio. She was worked with Rotary International and heads of state and governments to help reduce polio by 99.9 per cent.

Other initiatives she has been involved with include the Riverside Boat Trust, which provides boat trips in Berkshire for disabled and disadvantaged people.

TV presenter Steve Backshall, who lives in Cookham, receives an MBE for services to charity and wildlife conservation. He is well known to audiences for his wildlife shows on the BBC, and is involved with a number of conservation charities including the Berks, Bucks and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trusts, Buglife, Manta Ray Trust, Shark Trust and Bite-Back.

Former Thames Valley Police Chief Constable Francis Habgood will receive a knighthood for his services to policing. Mr Habgood began his policing career at West Yorkshire Police in 1987, joining TVP in 2004. In April 2015 he became Chief Constable and oversaw two Royal weddings and a visit of President Trump. He retired in March this year.

Sir Elton John, who lives in Old Windsor, will become a Companion of Honour for his services to music. The popular musician has achieved 23 gold, 40 platinum or multi-plainum albums and one diamond album. He has sold more than 300m records worldwide. When he is not recording or touring he devotes his efforts to a variety of charities including his own Elton John AIDS Foundation which has raised hundreds of thousands in the global fight against HIV/AIDS.

John Chapman is awarded an MBE for services to the community in Marlow. He is a prominent figure in the town's rowing community and is president of the management committee of Marlow Regatta. His positions have included president of Marlow Royal British Legion and he has served as chair, president and now trustee of the local branch of Age Concern.

Hockey legend Barry Middleton, from Marlow, receives an MBE for services to hockey. He is the most capped player in the history of Great Britain and England Hockey, with 432 caps and 119 goals. He has competed in 30 major international tournaments, including four Olympic games.

Resource Productions chief executive Dominque Unsworth is awarded an MBE for services to apprenticeships. The Slough-based film and arts social enterprise regularly appears in the Top 100 National Apprenticeship Employers.

Shurlock Row-based Helen, Countess of Rosslyn, receives a British Empire Medal for services to charity. She has led the successful conservation of the historic Rosslyn Chapel in Scotland and is trustee and chair of the management committee for the Rosslyn Chapel Trust.