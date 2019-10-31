Conservatives retain seat in Riverside by-election

01:01AM, Thursday 31 October 2019
New Riverside councillor Greg Jones (second right)
The Conservatives have retained their seat in the Riverside by-election.
Greg Jones was elected in the early hours of today (Thursday) with 794 votes, after former council leader Simon Dudley suddenly resigned last month.
Cllr Jones said: “I would like to thank the people of Riverside for voting for me. It was a good turn-out.
“I will repay that by working very hard to make sure Riverside is a great place to live, but also the bigger picture of Maidenhead – I will be working hard to finish that job.
“[I’m] tired, but delighted.”
Full results:
Conservatives: 794 votes
Lib Dems: 566
The Borough First: 428
Labour: 70
Green Party: 60
Women’s Equality Party: 16
