Conservatives retain seat in Riverside by-election

The Conservatives have retained their seat in the Riverside by-election.

Greg Jones was elected in the early hours of today (Thursday) with 794 votes, after former council leader Simon Dudley suddenly resigned last month.

Cllr Jones said: “I would like to thank the people of Riverside for voting for me. It was a good turn-out.

“I will repay that by working very hard to make sure Riverside is a great place to live, but also the bigger picture of Maidenhead – I will be working hard to finish that job.

“[I’m] tired, but delighted.”

Full results:

Conservatives: 794 votes

Lib Dems: 566

The Borough First: 428

Labour: 70

Green Party: 60

Women’s Equality Party: 16