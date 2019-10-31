SITE INDEX

    Conservatives retain seat in Riverside by-election

    New Riverside councillor Greg Jones (second right)

    The Conservatives have retained their seat in the Riverside by-election.

    Greg Jones was elected in the early hours of today (Thursday) with 794 votes, after former council leader Simon Dudley suddenly resigned last month.

    Cllr Jones said: “I would like to thank the people of Riverside for voting for me. It was a good turn-out.

    “I will repay that by working very hard to make sure Riverside is a great place to live, but also the bigger picture of Maidenhead – I will be working hard to finish that job.

    “[I’m] tired, but delighted.”

    Full results:

    Conservatives: 794 votes

    Lib Dems: 566

    The Borough First: 428

    Labour: 70

    Green Party: 60

    Women’s Equality Party: 16

