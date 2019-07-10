Police shut Gringer Hill following collision at railway bridge

Update 12.30pm: A lorry's container has fallen from its bed after an attempt to drive it under the bridge.

An ambulance is at the scene.

Thames Valley Police Maidenhead were contacted for details.

Trains from Maidenhead to Bourne End have been suspended due to the collision.

Replacement buses are 'currently being sourced', according NationalRail.co.uk

A shuttle service is running between Bourne End and Marlow. Disruption is expected until 3pm.

Gringer Hill has been closed in both directions, police have tweeted.

Thames Valley Police Maidenhead said officers are 'dealing with a collision' at the railway bridge.

Gringer Hill is shut from Norfolk Road to Belmont Road.