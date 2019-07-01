SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Mon, 01
20 °C
Tue, 02
20 °C
Wed, 03
21 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Hottest Maidenhead day since last July recorded

    Hottest Maidenhead day since July recorded

    A maximum of 33.7 C was recorded in Maidenhead on Saturday, believed to be the hottest June day since the Seventies.

    Reading University meteorologist Dr Roger Brugge said the temperature was the highest recorded since Thursday, July 26 last year.

    He added that it was ‘probably the warmest June day in the town since the fortnight-long heatwave that began in June 1976’.

    Temperatures this week are set to be between the low teens and low twenties.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved