Five fire engines called to flat fire in central Maidenhead

Five fire engines were called to a flat fire in central Maidenhead this morning.

Crews were called to a fire in Brockton Court, opposite Grenfell park, at 9.20am.

Six firefighters with breathing apparatus entered the building but found that no one was in the flat.

An investigation is currently underway to work out the cause.

No people were harmed in the incident, and firefighters spent about an hour and 45 minutes dealing with the flames.