Royal Oak chef Craig Johnston wins MasterChef: The Professionals 2017

Credit:BBC/Shine TV Ltd

A 22-year-old chef from Maidenhead has won the latest series of MasterChef: The Professionals.

Craig Johnston, who works at the Royal Oak in Paley Street, was announced as the winner on the final of the BBC2 show tonight (Thursday).

Craig, who grew up and lives in Furze Platt, previously worked at Boulters and worked his way up to be a sous chef.

Despite an early scare where he survived a cook-off, the young chef, who was 21 at the time the show was filmed, has wowed the judges throughout.

He came out on top in what series stalwart Gregg Wallace called 'one of the best finals I've ever seen'.

