Former gym instructor jailed for rape and sexual assault in Berkshire and Surrey

A former gymnastics instructor has been jailed for 12 years for a prolonged period of sexual abuse against a victim in the 1970s.

Jeffrey Quirk, 74, of Stratfield Turgis, Hampshire, stood trial at Reading Court this week after being accused of rape and sexual assault at locations in Berkshire and Surrey.

Throughout the mid to late 1970s, Quirk worked as a gymnastics teacher and targeted his victim by sexual grooming.

Quirk’s victim was aged in her teenage years at the time and he groomed both her and her family and embarked on a sustained pattern of sexual abuse, raping and indecently assaulting his victim on numerous occasions.

He assaulted his victim in a number of locations including schools, vehicles and his own addresses.

Quirk was reported to Thames Valley Police in April 2019 via Operation Hydrant, which was established in 2014 to provide operational coordination for non-recent child sexual abuse investigations involving people of public prominence and where offending took place within an institution.

Yesterday (Friday) he was found guilty by unanimous jury of four counts of rape and four indecent assaults at Reading Crown Court.

The 74-year-old was acquitted of two other counts of rape.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Kathryn Webb of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “This has been a lengthy investigation that has only been possible due to the courage of the victim who was abused by an older man who was in a position of trust.

“She has had to live with the consequences of Quirk’s actions for nearly 50 years, and we are pleased to see that justice has now been served.

“Thames Valley Police take all reports of sexual abuse seriously, no matter what the passage of time.

“Anyone wishing to make a report should contact 101.

“We are committed to investigating non-recent offences, and will always look to put offenders before the courts.”