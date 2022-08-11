SITE INDEX

    • New 'fine wine and champagne bar' could be coming to Windsor

    A new 'fine wine and champagne bar' could be opening in Thames Avenue, Windsor

    A fine wine and champagne bar could be setting up shop in Windsor if a licensing application is approved by the council.

    A new premises licence application has been submitted by a company called La Plancette Ltd at 6 George V Place, Thames Avenue.

    The application to the Royal Borough is for a ‘fine wine and champagne bar’ which will also be serving a range of refreshments and cold platters.

    Applicants are seeking permission to sell alcohol on and off the premises Monday to Sunday from 11am-10pm as part of their licensing application. 

    The last day for representations to the Royal Borough is Tuesday, August 23.

