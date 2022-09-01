Datchet hotel set to host asylum seekers

The Manor Hotel in Datchet is set to take on people seeking asylum 'at risk of destitution' from today, the council has confirmed.

But the Royal Borough has raised concerns about how short-notice the decision was - a decision taken by the Home Office in a 'private arrangement' which does not include the council.

The council's chief executive, Duncan Sharkey, said the short notice means it will be 'challenging' for the borough to plan services to accommodate the new arrivals.

The Manor Hotel will become the second venue to house asylum seekers, following Maidenhead's Holiday Inn which announced its involvement in the Home Office scheme in March.

Mr Sharkey said: "The council was advised on Tuesday evening [August 30] by the Home Office that it will be using The Manor Hotel, Datchet, to accommodate people seeking asylum who are at risk of destitution, and intends to stand up this operation from today (September 1).

"Just as with the existing asylum seeker site at the Holiday Inn, Maidenhead, this is a private arrangement between the Home Office and the hotel.

"The council was not informed until this week, was not involved in this arrangement and will not be involved in the running of this accommodation site or provision of day-to-day support, which is all being handled via the Home Office.

"This is a national situation and there are more than 100 hotels operating as accommodation sites for asylum seekers, including in other parts of Berkshire.

"However, we are concerned about the Home Office giving minimal notice to the council – and by extension to our communities – which makes service planning a lot more challenging.

"We will feed back strongly to the Home Office on those points. We will liaise with the Home Office, NHS services and other partners with respect to our statutory duties at the site."

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.