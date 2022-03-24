Maidenhead's Holiday Inn to accommodate asylum seekers, council confirms

The Holiday Inn hotel in Maidenhead is set to be used to accommodate asylum seekers while their claims to take sanctuary in the UK are processed.

Windsor and Maidenhead council has confirmed that the venue, in Manor Lane, has been booked by the Home Office for the ‘forseeable future’.

Gym users at the hotel’s Spirit Health Club were told this week that the all memberships are being cancelled and the hotel will close to the public from April 1.

Duncan Sharkey, chief executive of the Royal Borough, said: “The council has recently been informed by the Home Office that it will shortly be using the Holiday Inn at Maidenhead for the foreseeable future to accommodate asylum seekers while their claims for sanctuary and protection in the UK are assessed.

“This is a private arrangement between the Home Office and the hotel, which is closing to the public.

“The council was not involved in this arrangement and will not be involved in the running of this accommodation site or provision of day-to-day support, which is all being handled centrally via the Home Office.

“We will continue to liaise with the Home Office, NHS services and other partners with respect to our statutory duties.

“This is a national situation and there are more than 100 hotels nationally operating as accommodation sites for asylum seekers, including in other parts of Berkshire.

“In recent weeks, we have seen the heart-warming way our community has rallied quickly, generously and compassionately to support Ukrainian refugees coming to the Royal Borough, and I hope the asylum seekers will receive an equally warm welcome from the vast majority of residents.”

A Home Office spokesperson said it could not confirm or deny the whereabouts of asylum seekers.

A statement added: “All asylum seekers housed at hotels receive fully furnished accommodation, including a choice of three meals a day and constant access to drinking water, as well as having their basic toiletries and utility costs covered.

“The Nationality and Borders Bill will deliver the most comprehensive reform in decades to fix the broken asylum system.”