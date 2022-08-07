Liquid Leisure Windsor issues statement following death of 11-year-old girl

Liquid Leisure Windsor has issued a statement following the death of an 11-year-old girl at the water park on Saturday afternoon (August 6).

The company announced the park will be closed today (Sunday), and would be providing further updates in due course.

In a statement on social media, the company addressed the ‘very unfortunate and tragic incident’ in which a girl got into difficulty at the water park in Datchet.

It added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and all those affected by this desperately tragic and upsetting incident.

“As Thames Valley Police are in the early stages of an investigation it would not be right for us to add further comment, but we will continue to fully support and assist them throughout the process.

“Speculation is not going to be helpful to anyone involved in this tragic incident, so please keep any comments on any social media posts thoughtful and mindful of anyone affected by this.

“Liquid Leisure Windsor will be closed on Sunday 7th August, and we will provide further updates soon.

“We are receiving an overwhelming number of communications, so please bear with us as we try to respond to everyone individually.”