Girl, 11, dies after incident at Liquid Leisure Windsor

An 11-year-old girl has died following an incident at Liquid Leisure Windsor this afternoon (Saturday).

Thames Valley Police was called to the water park in Datchet at 3.55pm, along with fire and rescue services from Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Surrey as well as South Central Ambulance Service and the National Police Air Service.

After an extensive search of more than an hour, a girl was located at around 5.10pm and was taken to Wexham Park Hospital but sadly died.

The girl’s death is being treated as unexplained and an investigation has been launched by Thames Valley Police.

Although formal identification has yet to take place, the girl’s next of kin have been informed and they are being offered support by officers.

Local policing area commander for Windsor and Maidenhead, Superintendent Michael Greenwood, said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the girl who has died as a result of this tragic incident.

“We are in the early stages of investigating this incident to understand the full circumstances

“There was a swift response from all emergency services and following an extensive search of the lake, the girl, who was 11, was located at around 5.10pm and taken to hospital but sadly died.

“This has been an extremely traumatic and upsetting incident for all involved.

“I am aware that several members of the public entered the lake shortly after the girl got into difficulty, but were unable to locate her.

“I would like to commend them for their courage and bravery.

“My sincere condolences are with the girl’s family and friends, and I would ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly traumatic and distressing time for them.”