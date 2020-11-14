Appeal for witnesses as group of men chase teenager through Cookham

A teenager injured his hand after being chased by a group of men through Cookham.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to the assault which took place on Friday, October 30 between 4pm and 4.30pm in Maidenhead Road.

The victim, in his late teens, was chased from the railway bridge to the junction of Lightlands Lane.

No description of the offenders is currently available.

Investigating officer, PC Gurmat Athwal, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “We are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or anyone who may have information about what happened to please come forward.”

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.

Alternatively, visit www.thamesvalleypolice.uk to make a report online.