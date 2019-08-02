SITE INDEX

Fullscreen Business & Finance
Fri, 02
25 °C
Sat, 03
23 °C
Sun, 04
24 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Vote for the Best Charity award at this year's Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards

    David Lee

    David Lee

    Vote for the Best Charity at this year's Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards

    The Advertiser and Express are today launching a public vote to decide the winner of the Best Charity prize at the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards.

    The category, sponsored by the newspapers' publisher Baylis Media Ltd, aims to showcase the vital work of good causes within the community.

    Last month, we asked members of the public for submissions for the award and you can now pick your favourite charity by voting in the longlist of nominations below.

    Voting will close at noon on Friday, August 9, when the three charities with the most votes will be put on a shortlist for the award.

    A final run-off vote will then take place from Monday, August 12 until Friday, August 16.

    The awards ceremony is taking place at Maidenhead’s Holiday Inn on Friday, September 27.

    Visit www.mwbusinessawards.com for details.

    Who should win best charity at the Maidenhead and Windsor Business Awards?
    Adult Dyslexia Centre
    Alexander Devine Children's Hospice
    Alzheimers Dementia Support
    Berkshire Sands
    Braywick Heath Nurseries
    Chattertots
    Cumberland Lodge
    Elizabeth House
    Maidenhead and District Stroke Club
    Maidenhead Community Centre
    Maidenhead Foodshare
    Maidenhead Mencap
    Men's Matters
    Parkinson’s UK Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead
    People to Places
    Re:Charge R&R
    Relate
    Slough Windsor Maidenhead Samaritans
    Stand Out For Autism
    SportsAble
    Thames Hospice
    Thames Valley Adventure Playground
    The Autism Group
    The Brett Foundation
    The Dash Charity
    The Kevin Cruise Foundation
    The Link Foundation
    The Sequela Foundation
    Timbertown
    Ways into Work
    Windsor Foodbank
    Windsor Homeless Project

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved