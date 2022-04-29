Award-winning Thames Valley Police officers up for national recognition

Two Thames Valley Police officers who rescued a Burnham family from a house fire may win a national police bravery award.

PC Ingram and PC Eastment responded to a call for help back in October 2019 and were first to arrive on the scene of a burning house.

Quickly assessing there was no time to wait, the brave officers entered the flame-filled building - without protective gear - and carried an unconscious woman and her teenage son to safety.

Both of the officers needed oxygen therapy after the incident.

At the recent Thames Valley Police Federation Bravery Awards the heroic duo collected a bravery award each and also took home the overall prize of the night for 'outstanding acts of bravery: The Major John Howard Award for Bravery.

Their valiant efforts now take them through as the Thames Valley Police Federation nominees for the National Police Bravery Awards in London this July.

Thames Valley Police Federation Chairman Craig O’Leary said: “We could not be prouder of their actions – they were in the finest traditions of British policing and it is only right that their dynamic and incredible work that day will now be recognised nationally.”