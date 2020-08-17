Driver avoids jail for causing death of Burnham youth footballer

The driver who caused the death of a Burnham FC youth player has been given a suspended sentence.

Will Sherriff, aged 18, of Jennings Field, Flackwell Heath, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving after 17-year-old Luca Skivington was killed in a crash in August 2019.

Sherriff was given a six-month sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work at Aylesbury Crown Court today (Monday).

He was also given a two-year driving ban, and an extended test must be taken before he can drive again.

On Tuesday, August 6 at 10.44pm, Sherriff was driving his car, a BMW 118D in Windsor End, Beaconsfield, with three friends.

Sherriff lost control while taking a left-hand bend and hit a grass embankment, launching the car into the air for 34 metres, and landing it on the front passenger side.

Luca Skivington, who played football for Burnham FC Under-18s, was one of the passengers. He sustained a severe head injury and died on the scene.

Inspector Andy Storey of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing, based at Three Mile Cross, said: “This tragic case resulted in the death of a young man with his life ahead of him.

“It was remarked in court that the vehicle Sherriff was driving that day was very powerful for a driver with such limited experience, and I hope that the tragedy of this case highlights the risks to other young drivers of driving a vehicle when you are inexperienced.

“There was no evidence of intoxicating substances being a cause of the collision. This tragedy needn’t have happened had Sherriff driven with appropriate care and attention.

“I know that no sentence will be of any solace to Luca’s family, but we strived to bring Sherriff to justice and he has now been sentenced, having admitted responsibility for the collision which resulted in his friend’s death.

“The thoughts of Thames Valley Police remain with Luca’s family.”