E-ACT Burnham Park Academy set to close

E-ACT Burnham Park Academy is set to close at the end of the school year following a consultation with staff and parents.

Pupils at the school, in Opendale Road, will be given the option to transfer to Bourne End E-Act Academy.

The closure, which was announced on Thursday, June 13, comes just three months after an Ofsted inspection which deemed the school to be ‘inadequate’ in all areas.

A spokesman from the E-ACT Trust said: “This is a sad time for us all, however we would like to reassure academy parents and students that they will have our close support over the coming months and during the transition to Bourne End E-ACT Academy.”

The spokesman added there were currently 118 students in years seven to 10 who would be given the option to move to the Bourne End site and the trust would like to move every member of staff.

“This means that the number of students per teacher at Bourne End will fall to 11, the best of any mainstream secondary school in both Buckinghamshire and Wycombe,” the spokesman added.

The decision of the potential closure was taken following the decline in the number of pupils applying to the academy, as well as considerable financial difficulties.

In January 2018, the academy reported to be less than 30 per cent full, with year seven which has the capacity for 160 pupils, only having 29 students.

Since joining the trust in 2012, the school has declined from 633 pupils in 2012-2013 to 235 students in 2018-2019, presenting an overall 63% fall in pupil numbers.

The school announced a consultation in January this year and the decision was finalised by the Secretary of State on Thursday, June 13.

The school will now enter a four-week listing period whilst students finish their exams.