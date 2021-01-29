Thames Hospice offers virtual tour of facilities

Thames Hospice at Bray Lake is giving people the chance to explore its new facilities via a virtual tour.

The hospice, which opened to patients in autumn last year, has created a two-minute film to enable supporters and families to view the building inside and outside on YouTube.

The state-of-the-art hospice will display its Cafe by the Lake and Hospice charity shop through the video, which can be viewed below this story.

“Many of you haven’t been able to visit the new hospice during these times so we thought we would bring the hospice to you,” the charity said.

“We look forward to welcoming you to the new hospice soon.”

Having been unable to welcome visitors due to pandemic restrictions, Thames Hospice has taken to the digital world to help reach out to its supporters, during a year when much of its fundraising activity has also been impacted.

A ‘Light up a Life’ service at the end of 2020 attracted thousands of views to remember loved ones families had lost throughout the year.

The hospice has also made some changes to its services to keep patients, families and staff safe.