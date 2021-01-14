Thames Hospice changes hours and services to adapt to lockdown

Thames Hospice has made some significant changes to its services to ensure it can protect patients, carers, staff and volunteers.

The Inpatient Unit remains open, continuing to care for patients with palliative and end-of-life care needs – however there are new visiting restrictions in place.

Visiting hours are now 12pm to 7pm, Monday to Sunday, restricted to two named people per family unless it is for patients at the end of life.

All visitors must wear PPE, have their temperature checked and will be asked to do a COVID lateral flow test, as well as complete the test and trace form before visiting their loved one.

The Day Therapy Suite is closed and has moved to remote check-ins. Lymphoedema Services continue and complementary therapy treatments are available for inpatients.

Debbie Raven, Thames Hospice chief executive, said: “These are incredibly challenging times for everyone but especially tough for families facing a terminal illness.

“The rollout of the corona-virus vaccination offers us hope and light and we will open everything up again as soon as we are able to, but for now our priority is the safety of our patients, their loved ones, our staff and volunteers.

“I am so proud of my frontline teams and support staff who have risen to the challenges with unwavering dedication and commitment, giving the best possible care and support to our patients and their families.”

One-to-one counselling will now be offered as a telephone consultation. The hospice’s Family Support Team is also providing support by telephone to any member of the family whose loved one is being cared for on the Inpatient Unit.

Patients receiving palliative care at home and their carers can contact The Palliative Care Response Team (PCRT) 24 hours a day.

The Thames Hospice advice line is also available to all patients and their carers day and night. To make use of these services or speak to a clinical nurse specialist, call 01753 848925.

W Meanwhile Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice will continue to provide specialist care and support to families both at the hospice and in their own homes.

Fiona Devine, CEO and co-founder said: “We have reached out to the families that depend on our services and the message is loud and clear – they need our support more than ever.

“We will continue to follow strict safety measures to provide a safe environment at the hospice as well as when our team visits families in the community.”