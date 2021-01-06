Waterside Inn co-founder Albert Roux dies aged 85

The co-founder of the world-renowned Waterside Inn in Bray has passed away at the age of 85, it was announced today (Wednesday).

Albert Roux founded the restaurant in Ferry Road with his brother, Michel Roux, in 1972 after achieving success with Le Gavroche in London, which opened in 1967.

The Waterside Inn gained its first Michelin star in 1974, and has retained three stars since 1985.

The French brothers also founded the Roux Scholarship – a cooking competition for up-and-coming chefs – in 1983.

In 1986, Michel and Albert separated their business interests, with Albert focusing on Le Gavroche and Michel taking control of The Waterside Inn.

Albert, whose first kitchen role was as a commis de cuisine for Lady Nancy Astor at Cliveden House in Taplow, was made an OBE in 2002.

His son, Michel Roux Jr, also became a world-renowned chef and took over the kitchen at Le Gavroche in 1991.

Albert's brother Michel died in March last year, aged 78.

A tribute to Albert by the Roux Scholarship said: “A leading light in the culinary world, Albert Roux inspired countless chefs through his restaurant kitchens and through the Roux Scholarship.

“He is credited, along with his late brother Michel, for starting Britain’s culinary revolution with the establishment of Le Gavroche in 1967.