Legendary Waterside Inn chef Michel Roux dies aged 79

Legendary Michelin-starred chef Michel Roux has died at the age of 79.

The French-born restaurateur opened The Waterside Inn, in Bray, with his brother Albert in 1972 and the restaurant has held three Michelin stars for more than 30 years.

The brothers achieved their first star at the restaurant in 1974, followed by a second in 1977 and a third in 1985. To this day it has retained three stars, a longevity record unsurpassed by any restaurant outside France.

They also set up the prestigious Le Gavroche in London in 1972, which is now run by Albert's son, Michel Roux Jnr.

In 2018, Michel Roux opened Roux at Skindles in Taplow with his son Alain, who has been chef-patron at The Waterside since 2001.

Michel Roux was a familiar face on television screens, appearing on shows such as MasterChef and Saturday Kitchen, and published 15 books, selling more than 2.5million copies worldwide.

Together with Albert, he set up the Roux Scholarship in 1982 - a competition allowing the next generation of chefs to train in the greatest restaurants in the world.

In a statement released today (Thursday), Alain and daughters Francine Christine, on behalf of the family, said: “It is with deep sadness that the Roux family announces the passing of our beloved grandfather, father, brother and uncle, Michel Roux OBE.

"The family would like to thank everyone for their support during his illness. While many of you will share our great sense of loss, we request privacy for the family at this difficult time.

"We are grateful to have shared our lives with this extraordinary man and we’re so proud of all he’s achieved.

"A humble genius, legendary chef, popular author and charismatic teacher, Michel leaves the world reeling in his wake.

"For many, he was a father figure inspiring all with his insatiable appetite for life and irresistible enthusiasm.

"But above all, we will miss his mischievous sense of fun, his huge, bottomless heart and generosity and kindness that knew no bounds.

"Michel’s star will shine forever lighting the way for a generation of chefs to follow”.

There will be a private family funeral followed later in the year by a celebration of life event, with details to be released in due course.