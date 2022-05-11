Lots of laughs in store for audiences of Ladies' Day, a play by the Twyford and Ruscombe Theatre Group

It’s final dress rehearsal time for the Twyford and Ruscombe Theatre Group as they prepare to take their latest production, Ladies’ Day, to the stage between 12th-14th May.

The popular British comedy written by playwright Amanda Wittington, and likened to Calendar Girls or The Fully Monty, is a hilarious romp through the best day out that fish-workers from Hull: Pearl, Jan, Shelley and Linda have ever had.

Upon hearing that the iconic Ladies’ Day is heading to York Racecourse (the year when Ascot was rebuilt) the excitable four swap hairnets for fascinators, wellies for heels and have a day to remember.

“They’re four ladies who live a bit of a hard life, they have various challenges, but they decide to live it up at Ladies’ Day,” said Hazel Evans, the play’s co-director and chair of Twyford and Ruscombe Theatre Group.

“It’s a story where a lot goes on. It’s a lot of fun, it’s fast paced. The audience are going to have a really good time.”

Ladies’ Day was originally due to be staged two years ago but rehearsals had to be halted due to the pandemic.

Instead, the actors took to Zoom, running through the play together and having a sound engineer turn it into a successful radio play recording.

“But we’re dying to get back on stage,” added Hazel. “The radio play kept us amused and worked really well but after our panto at Christmas this is our first proper live play in years and we’re really looking forward to it.”

Ladies’ Day is being performed at Loddon Hall, Twyford 8pm Thursday 12th May – Saturday 14th May. Box office: trtgboxoffice@gmail.com0118 328 2825.