Alexander First School opens newly transformed library

Pupils are immersing themselves in a non-fictional and fictional world at their school’s newly transformed library.

Thanks to a donation from Bray Parish Charities and through fundraising activities, Alexander First School has been able to renovate its library space.

The school began buying a selection of new comics, picture books, non-fiction material and novels to inspire pupils and promote and encourage reading for pleasure.

The school then set about creating an engaging and inviting space through incorporating book boxes, shelving, and beanbags for a relaxed atmosphere.

The school invited Bray Parish Charities to open the refurbished library on Monday, April 25.