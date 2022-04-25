Queen's birthday celebrated with canon fire

The Queen’s 96th birthday celebrations went off with a bang with a traditional 21-gun salute outside Windsor Castle on Thursday at noon.

The Royal Borough’s mini cannons were wheeled out for the occasion and children of the Royal Borough were invited to take part, while hordes of onlookers gathered to watch.

Loud bangs echoed as the annual firing of the mini cannons took place on The Long Walk, near the Brook Street entrance.

As usual, a number of children attending the ceremony were chosen at random to fire a cannon, under the safe supervision of an ordnance expert and in the presence of local dignitaries.

With the salute came a special tribute led by Councillor John Story, the Royal Borough mayor.

Cllr Story said: “We’re so proud Her Majesty is a resident of the Royal Borough and this year’s birthday celebrations are all the more special as we celebrate her historic Platinum Jubilee year, marking 70 years of dedicated service to the nation.”