More armed police for Windsor in run-up to Royal Wedding

Patrols by armed police will be stepped up in the weeks leading up to the Royal Wedding.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) has confirmed it will be increasing its presence in Windsor as the town prepares for the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The couple are due to tie the knot at Windsor Castle’s St George’s Chapel on May 19.

Ina statement on its website, a spokesman for the force said: “Thames Valley Police is proud to police the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

“We have a long history of policing Royal events from the annual Windsor Garter Ceremony to State Visits and more recently Her Majesty’s 90th Birthday.

“The wedding of His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle is no exception.

“We are working with our partners, local business and the community to deliver a safe, secure and happy event for everyone.”

Thousands of people from Britain and beyond are expected to descend on the town for the event.

As well as extra officers, both armed and unarmed, dog and mounted sections will also be called in to help with security.

Other security measures will include automatic number plate recognition technology, CCTV and anti-terror barriers.

TVP added there will also be ‘many security measures that you can’t see’.

The force has appealed to ‘businesses, communities and visitors’ to act as ‘eyes and ears’ and alert officers to anything considered suspicious.

It also advised motorists to be prepared to be stopped on the day by its roads policing team and that once in Windsor there will be an additional ‘screening and search regime’.

British Transport Police will be on hand to patrol public transport networks.