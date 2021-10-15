Open rehearsals held at Norden Farm for mounted band of the Household Cavalry

The mounted band of the Household Cavalry have been holding open rehearsals at Norden Farm.

Members of the public can watch the 42-piece band for free every Wednesday as they practice songs for upcoming performances.

Songs from a rehearsal earlier this month include Apollo 11, Star Wars, a medley from the musical Annie and Michelle by the Beatles.

The Band of the Household Cavalry (HCMR) is a British Army band that ceremonially serves the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment. It is the largest symphonic wind band in the British Army.

Alexandra Vander Borght from the arts centre in Altwood Road said they were ‘delighted’ to host the rehearsals.

She said: “We are thrilled the Household Cavalry have given us the opportunity to open up their rehearsals and share this amazing experience with our community.

“It’s such a privilege to see the 42 incredible musicians on the Courtyard Stage at Norden Farm playing such a wonderfully wide ranging repertoire.

“We can’t thank them enough for their enormous kindness in making these events possible.”

The next open rehearsal will take place on Wednesday, November 17 from 11.30-12.30pm. Although the event is free donations are welcome to the Norden Farm Centre Trust.

Visit www.nordenfarm.org for more information.