Twyford school carries out Dragons' Den-style business enterprise project virtually

A school in Twyford is carrying out its Dragons’ Den-style business enterprise project virtually this year.

For the last eight years, students in year 11 at the Piggott School have been taking part in the Twyford Business Enterprise Project.

The project is a partnership between the school and Twyford Together.

Students are put into pairs and tasked with coming up with an idea for a local business that would work in Twyford.

Through Twyford Together, each of the pairs are then given a business mentor, who will discuss their projects with them and provide feedback and ways to improve.

The competition sees the pairs face two heats, presenting their projects and taking questions in front of a panel of judges.

They then recommend five or six of the groups to go through to the grand final, where prior to the pandemic, groups would present their idea in a Dragons’ Den-style pitch.

The project has been shortened this year, and will see students present via Microsoft Teams.

Some of the previous business ideas include going to people’s houses to teach them how to cook, providing a delivery service on a pedal bike for restaurants in Twyford, a wine lounge, tutoring companies and dog walking companies.

This year students have come up with new ideas such as an antique repairs and soap making companies.

For the last five years, Millgate Homes have sponsored the school, providing the winners with £100 of John Lewis vouchers, the runners up with £50 vouchers and the group finishing in third place with £25 vouchers.

The school’s head of economics, Ashley Pearce, said: “I think it’s one of the proudest things of my my teaching career, setting this project up and keeping it going so long.

“It’s something different and something that I think the students really benefit from.”