Twyford businesses team up to make mini hampers for older residents

Businesses in Twyford have got together this Christmas to make mini hampers for older residents in the area who would normally be attending a ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ tea party.

The David Brownlow Foundation, Age Concern, Home Instead Senior Care, Timefinders and Twyford Together made 80 mini-hampers featuring a range of items, including tea, chocolates, biscuits, jams and chutneys.

These have been given to members of Age Concern in Twyford in a bid to combat loneliness.

Members were also given Christmas cards, coloured in by pupils at The Colleton Primary School, as well as activity books containing festive crosswords, quizzes, and wordsearches.

Melissa Johnson, co-owner of Home Instead, which is based in Ruscombe said: “We felt it was more important this year than ever to remind our local older population that we are still thinking of them.

“We have distributed about 80 boxes, and it has been quite moving leaving the boxes on people’s doorsteps and talking to them from a safe distance.

“Many of the older people in our local area have experienced isolation throughout the pandemic, with many saying how they have only been out a handful of times since March, trying to protect their health.

“Those who we delivered hampers to loved having someone to talk to, so we have all spent a little time having a chat to them as we dropped off their hampers.

“We promised them a bigger and better celebration next year when everything hopefully returns to normal.”